3 October 2025 Build 20231084 Edited 3 October 2025 – 00:19:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello agents! This patch includes development changes introduced in August and September.

Functional Changes

  • Magic Shield ability can now be cast on other players. The first time you hit the ability button, you will enter target selection. Hit the button again to case the ability on the player you are looking at. If you are not looking at another player, you will cast the ability on yourself.

  • Crouching now reduces player collision allowing players to go into previously inaccessible areas.

Visual Changes

  • Healthbars for bosses and larger enemy encounters are now rounded instead of box-shapes

  • Fixed some keycard scanners in the desert clifftops level from clipping into their base.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue in multiplayer that would not cause the heal beacon to show up for players besides the host.

  • Fixed a bug that allowed any non-host players from having infinite ammo and the ammo counter going into negative values.

  • Fixed a bug that allowed the poison status effect to negate the effect of the heal beacon ability

  • Fixed a bug that caused the bunker elevator in the desert clifftops level to teleport to the bottom of the bunker for non-host players instead of gradually moving down.

  • Fixed a bug that could cause the scale of enemies to be out of sync between the host and other players.

That's all we have for this update! We've been working a lot more for our next big content wave! We can't wait to share more with everyone. Be sure to join our Discord server if you want to stay up to date on all the new content and catch some sneak peeks!

