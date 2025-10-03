NEW MANA TYPES

There are now 3 types of mana generation,

Normal Mana: the type that has been played with for a while: attacks and being damaged generate mana

Overtime Mana: when the unit is hit, or every second they gain mana

No Mana: the unit has no mana and therefore doesnt cast (this is useful as they dont suffer the cast cooldown that is also being added)







Cast Cooldown

The goal of this change is to stop some broken spam that units could do before where they could spam abilities as much as they wanted if they automatically generated the mana.



Balance

Myron (Ability HP ratio at star level 3: 25% => 15%

HE WAS WAYYYYY TOO STRONG LEVEL 3 and would never die.







Bug Fixes

Fixed Percy Ultimate not piercing



Fixed Tank trait giving bonuses multiple times.



Buffed bings attack speed.



