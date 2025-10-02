 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Counter-Strike 2 Call of Duty® Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20231025 Edited 3 October 2025 – 00:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch #3 is now live for Night Machine playtesters!

We've taken your feedback and added more cards that directly affect reactor rate and weapon damage, to enable a viable "engine" for a wider variety of loadouts.

In addition, we also added 3 new weapons, which are quick to charge, but do 0 damage unless modified by a card or effect. Sort of a shiv deck idea, for any Slay the Spire fans out there.

  • Peashooter - Kinetic weapon

  • Pocket Rocket - Missile weapon

  • Laser Pointer - Laser weapon

We also rethought and simplified the layout of the console display (the card dispenser screen), and fixed some annoying bugs.

New cards:

Playtest Access

If you're not currently part of the Night Machine playtest and would like to try the game and give us feedback before release, you can sign up on our Steam page. We'll be granting access on a rolling basis.

Join our community on Discord and let us know what you think of Night Machine!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3968031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link