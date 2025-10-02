Patch #3 is now live for Night Machine playtesters!

We've taken your feedback and added more cards that directly affect reactor rate and weapon damage, to enable a viable "engine" for a wider variety of loadouts.



In addition, we also added 3 new weapons, which are quick to charge, but do 0 damage unless modified by a card or effect. Sort of a shiv deck idea, for any Slay the Spire fans out there.

Peashooter - Kinetic weapon

Pocket Rocket - Missile weapon

Laser Pointer - Laser weapon

We also rethought and simplified the layout of the console display (the card dispenser screen), and fixed some annoying bugs.

New cards:

Playtest Access

If you're not currently part of the Night Machine playtest and would like to try the game and give us feedback before release, you can sign up on our Steam page. We'll be granting access on a rolling basis.





Join our community on Discord and let us know what you think of Night Machine!