🍂 Brace yourself Fall Is coming… the leaves are brown, the vibes are spookier.
The Monke couldn’t wait and already started digging through the attic. Some decorations are up early… not all of them, but they found a few spooky things never seen before. 🎃 💀
🧪 The Gadget closed beta is still happening! If you applied, check your emails… only about half of the invites have been accepted so far. Don’t miss it.
👻 New! The Spooky Haunted Monke Block set is here! 🏗️ Build your own haunted house… if you dare.
🗳️ Everyone voted for the best Halloween costume:
- Lampshade Hat
- Cranium Cutlass
⚔️ **Cranium Cutlass WON!**
We hope you don’t get a headache wearing this one..
Update notes via Steam Community
