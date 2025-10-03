 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20231023 Edited 3 October 2025 – 17:06:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🍂 Brace yourself Fall Is coming… the leaves are brown, the vibes are spookier.

The Monke couldn’t wait and already started digging through the attic. Some decorations are up early… not all of them, but they found a few spooky things never seen before. 🎃 💀

🧪 The Gadget closed beta is still happening! If you applied, check your emails… only about half of the invites have been accepted so far. Don’t miss it.

👻 New! The Spooky Haunted Monke Block set is here! 🏗️ Build your own haunted house… if you dare.

🗳️ Everyone voted for the best Halloween costume:

- Lampshade Hat
- Cranium Cutlass

⚔️ **Cranium Cutlass WON!**
We hope you don’t get a headache wearing this one..


Tell us what you think here: FEEDBACK 👈

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Gorilla Tag Content Depot 1533391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link