Changes:
- Added rebound weapon modifier to the lobby.
- Added a notice in the graphics quality settings to avoid turning graphics settings lower for now, if possible. It's interactions with the lighting of the map are a work-in-progress, and lights will be very dark at low-medium settings.
- Slowed the speed of the sword swing slightly so the sword is more visible while slashing.
Bug Fixes:
- Made server browser properly reflect the current player count of found matches, and fixed instances where you could still join full matches.
Known issues:
- There can be difficulties finding a game that you’ve left, if you want to rejoin it.
Also, with this, the playtest build is ready to go live in the next few minutes!
Playtest Live Soon, and Changes for Minor Playtest Build Update on 10/2/15
