Changes:

- Added rebound weapon modifier to the lobby.

- Added a notice in the graphics quality settings to avoid turning graphics settings lower for now, if possible. It's interactions with the lighting of the map are a work-in-progress, and lights will be very dark at low-medium settings.

- Slowed the speed of the sword swing slightly so the sword is more visible while slashing.



Bug Fixes:

- Made server browser properly reflect the current player count of found matches, and fixed instances where you could still join full matches.



Known issues:

- There can be difficulties finding a game that you’ve left, if you want to rejoin it.



Also, with this, the playtest build is ready to go live in the next few minutes!