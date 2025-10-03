 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20231012
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
- Added rebound weapon modifier to the lobby.
- Added a notice in the graphics quality settings to avoid turning graphics settings lower for now, if possible. It's interactions with the lighting of the map are a work-in-progress, and lights will be very dark at low-medium settings.
- Slowed the speed of the sword swing slightly so the sword is more visible while slashing.

Bug Fixes:
- Made server browser properly reflect the current player count of found matches, and fixed instances where you could still join full matches.

Known issues:
- There can be difficulties finding a game that you’ve left, if you want to rejoin it.

Also, with this, the playtest build is ready to go live in the next few minutes!

