- New Upgrades Have Been Added, And Full Upgrade Strength Has Increased By Nearly 3 Times Compared To The Previous Version.

- From Now On, When Challenging Higher Difficulties After The Ending, You Start With All Upgrades, Equipment, And Coins Inherited.

- New Patterns Have Been Added To All Bosses In Normal / Hard Difficulty.

- 3 New Quests That Reward A Large Amount Of Coins Added.

- Time Attack Feature Restored.

- Upgrade Refund Feature Added.

- The HP Of Hidden Characters Such As Warrior, Magician, And Paladin Has Increased To The Level Of Awakened Knight And Awakened Archer.

- The Explosion Duration Of Magician's 2nd Skill And 3rd Skill Has More Than Doubled.

- Healer's Healing Zone Has Been Changed To Also Heal Characters Who Are Resting.

- Guardian's Shield Has Been Changed To Block Electric Orb Attacks, And Invulnerability Time Upon Being Hit Has Increased.

- Summoner Can Use Laser Attacks To Remove Enemy Attacks.

- Warrior's First Skill Can Remove Enemy Attacks.

- Characters' HP Recovers By 50% Upon Clearing Each Phase In The Final Battle.

- The Effect Of The "Treasure Synergy" Item In The Exclusive Secret Shop Has Been Changed To Apply To All Classes.

- The Condition For The Heroes' Quest Has Been Changed To Defeating 7 Main Bosses To Accumulate EXP.

- Defeating The Final Boss Increases The EXP Of All Characters.

- Complete Removal Of 1st Person Narration And Dialogue Windows That Appear During Gameplay.

- Details Have Been Added To Cutscenes To Feel A Greater Impact.

- Dialogue For Some Characters Has Been Refined.

- All Character Dialogue Is Automatically Skipped After The Ending By Default.

- The Story Can Be Rewatched Anytime Through The Cutscene Reset Function.

- When Playing Classic Abyss With Hidden Characters After Achieving The First LV MAX, Multiple Bosses Appear.

- Keys Have Been Integrated With Coins.

- Keys You Possess Will Be Converted Into Coins Of Equivalent Value At The Start Of The Game.

- Story Mode And Arcade Mode Have Been Integrated Into One.

- The Acquisition Conditions For Some Achievements Have Been Eased.

- New Achievements Added.

- Saturation Adjustment Option Added.

- Reset Option Added.

- Graphic Polish Applied.

- Fixed An Issue Where The Crosshair Followed Slowly When Using A Gamepad.

- Fixed Boss Pattern / Cutscene Bugs That Only Occurred When Recording And Broadcasting Programs Were Active.

If You Find Or Wish To Report Any Bugs, Please Email BenBigGameStudio@Gmail.Com At Any Time. Thank You !