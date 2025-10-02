- Optimizations for particle & weather effects

- Improved scaling/readability for more UI menus, controller glyph/prompts

- Improved Character Creation text/sizing/localization, profession card controller navigation issues

- Change Sleep interact option to start from 2nd interact button (F) to avoid accidental sleeps

- Fix Crafting menu not properly clearing item card / requirements when a category had no options unlocked

- Fix dialogue option selection issue for controllers (wrong/previous selection used)

- Fix UI move input repeating too quickly only on controllers and too slow on keyboard

- Fix upper floor image sometimes not loading

- Fix for enemies getting stuck underground

- Fix for some items like Small Stone Fountain unable to be placed

- Fix issue of game/control pause when picking up previously discovered clues/notes

- Fix for issues linking old/changed quests possibly causing crashes (Humble Beginnings)

- Update localization (feather vendor, copper toolkit)