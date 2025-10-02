- Optimizations for particle & weather effects
- Improved scaling/readability for more UI menus, controller glyph/prompts
- Improved Character Creation text/sizing/localization, profession card controller navigation issues
- Change Sleep interact option to start from 2nd interact button (F) to avoid accidental sleeps
- Fix Crafting menu not properly clearing item card / requirements when a category had no options unlocked
- Fix dialogue option selection issue for controllers (wrong/previous selection used)
- Fix UI move input repeating too quickly only on controllers and too slow on keyboard
- Fix upper floor image sometimes not loading
- Fix for enemies getting stuck underground
- Fix for some items like Small Stone Fountain unable to be placed
- Fix issue of game/control pause when picking up previously discovered clues/notes
- Fix for issues linking old/changed quests possibly causing crashes (Humble Beginnings)
- Update localization (feather vendor, copper toolkit)
Patch 1.0.94p2
Update notes via Steam Community
