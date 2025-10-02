 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20230955 Edited 3 October 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Refactoring

Many systems, dating back to older versions, have been completely redesigned.

Day and Night cycle

The day and night system, which had served its purpose for a long time, entered a well-deserved retirement starting with version 0.1.0. It has been replaced by a new system that performs better and is easier to scale.

Gameplay

Lighter

  • The lighter is now controlled with mouse wheel. Also, the Y-axis of camera is no longer blocked when holding the lighter.

Item Grabbing

  • The reworked grab mechanic solve the problem of items clipping through the walls and the ground

Renewable resources

Other

  • Graphical improvements and improved game optimization

  • Fixed a bug where the blink animation would freeze if the game was paused during it.

  • Burning boxes and cardboard now emit light correctly.

  • The fog has been slightly improved, it has become smoother and you will no longer notice the sudden disappearance of game models in the fog.

Note:

The save system has been reworked and will likely return in the next update.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2922711
Linux Depot 2922712
