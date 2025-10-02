New Features

Your perks are now shown on the final score screen.



You can now pet the Shrales.



The Face's eyes now turn more red as it gets closer to it's retreat damage threshold.



Bugfixes and Tweaks

Face's difficulty in endless modes increases faster than before (Endless abyss should no longer be a boring slog after a certain point)



Fixed some broken textures in Shattered Chambers 11



Fixed letting go of barnacle tongues when they fully retract.



Bloodbugs are no longer affected by force zones.



Hey everyone! A couple more changes and fixes.I'm still looking into a few cases of crashes, save file deletions, and performance issues that some members of the community are reporting, so thanks again for bringing up any issues you come across!You all rock <3 Thanks for being the best community on this side of the Superstructure-Holly