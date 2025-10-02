Thanks for playing and be sure to leave a review!
Patch v1.02 changes:
- Changed some puzzle graphics to make them stand out more and easier to understand.
- Fixed some typos.
- Added movement sounds to the block minigame.
- Fixed an audio settings issue with a specific sound effect.
- Lowered the pitch and volume of a sound effect.
- Fixed the "got item" effect being slightly wrongly placed in one cutscene.
- Fixed an issue with the Special Death 5 achievement not appearing.
- Made a certain puzzle element not appear until you need it, to make things a little less complicated.
- Changed the player animation in the late-game area if you succeed at a certain task.
- Changed a sprite in a laboratory cutscene.
- Fixed a minor visual glitch in the HUD after you use the tapes.
- Removed some unnecessary files.
- Changed some of the late game room tile generation.
- Fixed an issue with enemies disappearing for a few frames in an early cutscene.
- Added some dialogue to some objects in a couple rooms.
- Added a couple cutscene eating sound effects.
- Added the exploding effect to a relic in one spot.
