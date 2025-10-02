 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20230890 Edited 3 October 2025 – 00:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We've got a new patch! We focused here on giving the game more polish and fixing some issues. The list ended up pretty fairly substantial in the end.

Thanks for playing and be sure to leave a review!

Patch v1.02 changes:

  • Changed some puzzle graphics to make them stand out more and easier to understand.
  • Fixed some typos.
  • Added movement sounds to the block minigame.
  • Fixed an audio settings issue with a specific sound effect.
  • Lowered the pitch and volume of a sound effect.
  • Fixed the "got item" effect being slightly wrongly placed in one cutscene.
  • Fixed an issue with the Special Death 5 achievement not appearing.
  • Made a certain puzzle element not appear until you need it, to make things a little less complicated.
  • Changed the player animation in the late-game area if you succeed at a certain task.
  • Changed a sprite in a laboratory cutscene.
  • Fixed a minor visual glitch in the HUD after you use the tapes.
  • Removed some unnecessary files.
  • Changed some of the late game room tile generation.
  • Fixed an issue with enemies disappearing for a few frames in an early cutscene.
  • Added some dialogue to some objects in a couple rooms.
  • Added a couple cutscene eating sound effects.
  • Added the exploding effect to a relic in one spot.

Changed files in this update

