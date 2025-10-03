Hey everyone,

Yesterday, after getting a report from a friend, I discovered a critical, game-breaking bug in Project Nimbus Original Edition.

If you exited a level while in the tutorial or Mission 1, the main menu would glitch on the next startup, making the campaign page unresponsive. This made the game completely unplayable for anyone affected.

It's a very serious issue, and I suspect it’s been there since the January update last year. Or maybe even worse, since 2019. My sincere apologies for this.

It's fixed now. I'm incredibly glad it is.

--------------------------------------------------

A couple of other things I found and fixed in this update:

- The RAZER Chroma integration was broken. That's working again.

- A big one for some of you: the Alien Survival additional content is back! Annnd yep, this was also broken by a previous patch, maybe even the one before that. It's now restored to the same condition it was in back in 2017.

- I adjusted the speed of the fade-to-black transitions so cutscenes won't get cut off by a loading screen before the fade is done. A very small thing, but it helps.

--------------------------------------------------

Okay, I'm so relieved this fix is out. It took a night, but that night was... very long. So this is what time dilation from the theory of special relativity is like.

(Me from a while ago, not tonight)

Thanks for playing and supporting Project Nimbus!

Pawee

The codename for this update is Suzuya Kai (you can check it on the main menu).