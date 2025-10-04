Balance

• Slipstream upgrades have been nerfed.

• Base distance 20% -> 10%

• Slipstream Quest 1 30%-> 20%

• Slipstream Quest 2 45% -> 25%

• Slipstream Quest 3 60% -> 30%

• Slipstream quest requirements are now easier.

• Slipstream manual casts 25 -> 10

• Slipstream casts 100 -> 50

• Slipstream casts 500 -> 100



Changes

• Cauldron no longer has taste/stop tasting buttons. Tasting will begin immediately on pressing Mix and will resume when restarting the game automatically untill you run out of tastes.

• Skills have been overhauled along with Milestones.

• Crit damage has been added to stat pool for gear, added as a new buff, and in milestones.

• New map: Spooky!

• You can now tap and hold, or right click a buff slot during a run to enable/disable echo casting.

• New seciton in the forge stats that shows your total gear stats.

• New run breakdown replaces the old way of showing drops.



Minor changes

• The forge now shows Quality with a new icon in the first line of pending/equipped.

• In forge stats the Quality section has been moved above the Salvage section.

• Name moved to the Rank tab in statistics.

• Partial Russian Translation.

• New game introduction, placeholder till a proper tutorial can be designed.



Bugfixes

• Caleb now properly relinquishes tasks when he engages enemies.

• Fixed a bug where replace wouldn't work when clicking stop while autocrafting.