Major 4 October 2025 Build 20230715 Edited 4 October 2025 – 07:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Balance
• Slipstream upgrades have been nerfed.
• Base distance 20% -> 10%
• Slipstream Quest 1 30%-> 20%
• Slipstream Quest 2 45% -> 25%
• Slipstream Quest 3 60% -> 30%
• Slipstream quest requirements are now easier.
• Slipstream manual casts 25 -> 10
• Slipstream casts 100 -> 50
• Slipstream casts 500 -> 100

Changes
• Cauldron no longer has taste/stop tasting buttons. Tasting will begin immediately on pressing Mix and will resume when restarting the game automatically untill you run out of tastes.
• Skills have been overhauled along with Milestones.
• Crit damage has been added to stat pool for gear, added as a new buff, and in milestones.
• New map: Spooky!
• You can now tap and hold, or right click a buff slot during a run to enable/disable echo casting.
• New seciton in the forge stats that shows your total gear stats.
• New run breakdown replaces the old way of showing drops.

Minor changes
• The forge now shows Quality with a new icon in the first line of pending/equipped.
• In forge stats the Quality section has been moved above the Salvage section.
• Name moved to the Rank tab in statistics.
• Partial Russian Translation.
• New game introduction, placeholder till a proper tutorial can be designed.

Bugfixes
• Caleb now properly relinquishes tasks when he engages enemies.
• Fixed a bug where replace wouldn't work when clicking stop while autocrafting.

