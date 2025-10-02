 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20230584 Edited 2 October 2025 – 23:39:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[ MAPS ]

  • Updated Palacio, Rooftop, and Golden to the latest Community Workshop versions.

[ MISC ]

  • Adjusted AUG and SG 553 scope dot sizes.

  • Added game options for dot scale and sniper rifle scope thickness.

  • Added letterbox for camera path transitions.

  • Fixed a regression in certain bullet penetration scenarios.

  • Stability improvements.

[ MAP SCRIPTING ]

  • Fixed a bug where old callbacks could be invoked after a script reload.

  • Fixed a bug where new callbacks could be invoked multiple times after a script reload.

  • Fixed missing Instance.IsFreezePeriod.

  • Fixed Instance.OnGunReload and Instance.OnGunFire not working for XM1014, Nova, and Sawed-Off.

Changed files in this update

