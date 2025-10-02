[ MAPS ]
Updated Palacio, Rooftop, and Golden to the latest Community Workshop versions.
[ MISC ]
Adjusted AUG and SG 553 scope dot sizes.
Added game options for dot scale and sniper rifle scope thickness.
Added letterbox for camera path transitions.
Fixed a regression in certain bullet penetration scenarios.
Stability improvements.
[ MAP SCRIPTING ]
Fixed a bug where old callbacks could be invoked after a script reload.
Fixed a bug where new callbacks could be invoked multiple times after a script reload.
Fixed missing Instance.IsFreezePeriod.
Fixed Instance.OnGunReload and Instance.OnGunFire not working for XM1014, Nova, and Sawed-Off.
