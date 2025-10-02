🚀 Update V183

Hello survivors/adventurers/fighters (choose fitting word for your game’s theme)!

We’ve just released a brand-new update that brings exciting new features, improvements, and bug fixes to enhance your experience in [Game Title].

✨ New Features

New Map (FreeForAl

Balanced Recoil on Every Weapon

🔧 Improvements & Adjustments

Recoil ajusted for AR

Shorter Shotgun Mag (now set to 5 instead of 10)

Buffed Shotgun damage

🐛 Bug Fixes

Added Warning so Players don't create session without name

❤️ Thank You!

Your feedback and support help us shape the game, because our game is Community feedback based. Share you feedback and suggestion on the Community Hub or Discord

See you in-game!