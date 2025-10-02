 Skip to content
Major 2 October 2025 Build 20230541 Edited 2 October 2025 – 23:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🚀 Update V183

Hello survivors/adventurers/fighters (choose fitting word for your game’s theme)!
We’ve just released a brand-new update that brings exciting new features, improvements, and bug fixes to enhance your experience in [Game Title].

✨ New Features

  • New Map (FreeForAl

  • Balanced Recoil on Every Weapon

🔧 Improvements & Adjustments

  • Recoil ajusted for AR

  • Shorter Shotgun Mag (now set to 5 instead of 10)

  • Buffed Shotgun damage

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Added Warning so Players don't create session without name

❤️ Thank You!

Your feedback and support help us shape the game, because our game is Community feedback based. Share you feedback and suggestion on the Community Hub or Discord

See you in-game!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 4039931
