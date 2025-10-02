🚀 Update V183
Hello survivors/adventurers/fighters (choose fitting word for your game’s theme)!
We’ve just released a brand-new update that brings exciting new features, improvements, and bug fixes to enhance your experience in [Game Title].
✨ New Features
New Map (FreeForAl
Balanced Recoil on Every Weapon
🔧 Improvements & Adjustments
Recoil ajusted for AR
Shorter Shotgun Mag (now set to 5 instead of 10)
Buffed Shotgun damage
🐛 Bug Fixes
Added Warning so Players don't create session without name
❤️ Thank You!
Your feedback and support help us shape the game, because our game is Community feedback based. Share you feedback and suggestion on the Community Hub or Discord
See you in-game!
Changed files in this update