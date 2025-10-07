Increased Corporeal Weave time to Head Form to 1.2 seconds (was 1) .

Leeched is now completely removed from Survivors when they are hooked.

Decreased the perk duration to 30/35/40 seconds . (was 60/70/80 seconds)

Dev note: The intention with this change is for the perk to help with tunneling that occurs within a reasonable timeframe of being unhooked, while reducing the possibility of using it aggressively more than 40 seconds after being saved from the hook.

Fixed an issue where the beginning of The Krasue's Mori audio played from the incorrect direction.

Fixed an issue where female Survivors would float above locker floors before being grabbed by the Killer.

Fixed an issue where the barbed wire was missing from The Executioner's Rites Of Judgment trails.

Fixed an issue where The Lich's spell indicator VFX appear suddenly instead of fading in.

Fixed an issue where the animation for eating Glowing Fungus would not play after a Survivor screamed when playing against The Krasue.

Fixed an issue where The Blight could perform another Lethal Rush after being pallet stunned during a Rush

Fixed an issue where The Dark Lord's model remained in Wolf Form's position after Pouncing at a nearby wall.

Fixed an issue where The Animatronic was able to interact with Survivors teleporting between Security Doors (outside of the intended jump scare).

Fixed an issue where match would not end for The Animatronic if a Survivor escaped through the hatch after previously being interrupted in the Security Room.

Fixed an issue where the Security Room interrupt sequence did not play properly for Survivors and The Animatronic.

Fixed an issue where Survivors would remain in The Executioner's Cage of Atonement when rescued.

Fixed an issue where The Krasue was able to hit Survivors through mid-height obstacles and vaults while in Head Form.

Fixed an issue where The Krasue could avoid being blinded during the pick-up animation while in Head Form.

Fixed an issue where Survivors stuttered when being picked up by The Krasue in Head Mode.

Fixed an issue where The Nurse's Chain Blink could fail to charge.