The Krasue
Leeched is now completely removed from Survivors when they are hooked.
Increased Corporeal Weave time to Head Form to 1.2 seconds (was 1).
Increased Intestinal Whip wind-up to 0.3 seconds (was 0.2).
Decreased Intestinal Whip collision's length to 0.32 seconds (was 0.35).
Increased Regurgitate thrown cooldown duration to 1.3 seconds (was 1).
Increased Regurgitate cancelled cooldown duration to 1.3 seconds (was 0.1).
Survivor Perk Updates
Off The Record:
Re-added the Endurance status effect.
Decreased the perk duration to 30/35/40 seconds. (was 60/70/80 seconds)
Dev note: The intention with this change is for the perk to help with tunneling that occurs within a reasonable timeframe of being unhooked, while reducing the possibility of using it aggressively more than 40 seconds after being saved from the hook.
Bug Fixes
Audio
Fixed an issue where the beginning of The Krasue's Mori audio played from the incorrect direction.
Characters
Fixed an issue where female Survivors would float above locker floors before being grabbed by the Killer.
Fixed an issue where the barbed wire was missing from The Executioner's Rites Of Judgment trails.
Fixed an issue where The Lich's spell indicator VFX appear suddenly instead of fading in.
Fixed an issue where the animation for eating Glowing Fungus would not play after a Survivor screamed when playing against The Krasue.
Fixed an issue where The Blight could perform another Lethal Rush after being pallet stunned during a Rush
Fixed an issue where The Dark Lord's model remained in Wolf Form's position after Pouncing at a nearby wall.
Fixed an issue where The Animatronic was able to interact with Survivors teleporting between Security Doors (outside of the intended jump scare).
Fixed an issue where match would not end for The Animatronic if a Survivor escaped through the hatch after previously being interrupted in the Security Room.
Fixed an issue where the Security Room interrupt sequence did not play properly for Survivors and The Animatronic.
Fixed an issue where Survivors would remain in The Executioner's Cage of Atonement when rescued.
Fixed an issue where The Krasue was able to hit Survivors through mid-height obstacles and vaults while in Head Form.
Fixed an issue where The Krasue could avoid being blinded during the pick-up animation while in Head Form.
Fixed an issue where Survivors stuttered when being picked up by The Krasue in Head Mode.
Fixed an issue where The Nurse's Chain Blink could fail to charge.
Fixed an issue where The Oni's "Murderous Grizzly" head cosmetic clips in the camera during Demon Dash charge up.
Environment/Maps
Fixed an issue in the Nostromo Wreckage map where AI bots could not navigate properly.
Fixed an issue in multiple maps where the intro camera would clip through The Houndmaster.
Fixed an issue in the Yamaoka Estate Realm where players could not interact with one side of a generator.
Fixed an issue in the Dead Dawg Saloon map where The Nurse could Blink out of bounds.
Fixed an issue in the Sanctum Of Wrath map where players couldn't navigate around pillars on the stairs as intended.
Fixed an issue in the Raccoon City Police Station West Wing where The Nurse could Blink out of bounds.
Fixed an issue in the Wrecker's Yard map where the camera would clip through objects when the Killer spawned.
Fixed an issue in the Pale Rose map where two pallets could spawn too close to one another a maze tile.
Fixed an issue in the Underground Complex map where an invisible collision would block player navigation.
Fixed an issue in the Suffocation Pit map where The Krasue's Regurgitate projectile would not bounce properly.
Fixed an issue in the Lampkin Lane map where a totem could not be interacted with.
Fixed an issue in the Ironworks of Misery map where a tree was missing textures.
Fixed an issue in the Mount Ormond Resort map where placeholder or hill tiles would incorrectly spawn.
Quests
Fixed an issue with healing quests that would not progress when recovering with the Conviction perk.
Fixed an issue where The Krasue was unable to gain progress for the "Down 10 Survivor(s) inflicted with status effects" quest.
UI
Fixed a crash which could occur when opening and closing the Player Profile menu.
Fixed an issue where the Killer character’s visual selected state would not update correctly while ready in an offline lobby.
Miscellaneous
Fixed an issue where the default lobby was erroneously active instead of the Sinister Grace lobby.
Fixed an issue where the scores of disconnection replacement bots would be incorrect.
Fixed an issue where the Abandon feature would not activate for the last Survivor when a Survivor was sacrificed and the other two disconnected.
Fixed an issue where the Recovery bar would flicker briefly when the Survivor was put in the Dying State.
Fixed an issue where The Houndmaster's trailer audio could be heard when tabbed out of the game.
Fixed an issue where some Killers' red stains were visible through walls.
Fixed an issue where points were not deducted from the Malicious Emblem when a Survivor was dropped by the Killer while wiggling.
Fixed an issue where The Shape's Mori while in Evil Incarnate Mode would not count towards the Evil Incarnate achievement/Trophy.
Known Issues
The REVERENCE Rift Pass will release without Claudette's outfit's head cosmetic, including any Altered and Deep Rift variations of this head cosmetic. These missing cosmetics will be gifted to all players who bought the REVERENCE Premium Rift Pass, regardless of Rift Pass progress at a later date.
