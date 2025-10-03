 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20230402 Edited 3 October 2025 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change List

  • Level 6 Entity Now Shows Glitch Effect When Scanning While They are Near

  • Improved Voice Chat Audio Quality and Connection Speed

  • Increased Speed of Joining Lobbies Via Invite

  • Added Low Sanity Heartbeat Haptics

  • Level 1 Exit Door is Now Interactable When Unlocked

  • Lowered Max Jump Height Given From Speed Items

  • Improved Controller Feel Inside of Menus

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Log In Errors Causing "Online Features" to not be Available

  • Fixed Voice Chat Sometimes Not Working

  • Fixed Joining with Code Sometimes Not Working

  • Collision Improvements for Various Levels

  • Fix Lag From Opening Pneumatic Doors in Level 3

  • Fixed Tables Sometimes Blocking No Clip Exits in Level Fun

  • Fix Fade Not Playing Sometimes When Exiting a Level

  • Fix Level 6 Exit Sound Splash not Playing

  • Potential Fix for FPS Drop When Moving/Looking Fast While on Ultra Settings

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2141731
