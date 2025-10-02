 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20230375 Edited 2 October 2025 – 22:46:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dev-Com

Welcome, members of the Accord!


As mention in the Patch Part 9, we are continuing with improvements by small patches.

Thank you all for the bug reports.

As always, for more information regarding the latest technical support, patches, and updates, please join our Discord Community.

LINK ----> https://discord.gg/2ukYHQm

Till the next Dev-Com over and out.

Penkura Main Branch Adjustment

---------------------
⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞
---------------------

◈ Fixed few minor typos.

◈ Bot Maintenance Station didn't properly calculate energy.

◈ Base Command Center was stealing energy from Suit/Armor Recharge Station.

◈ Improved Armor visibility for wide screen, and high field of view ratios.

-------------------------------------------------
⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞
-------------------------------------------------

◈ QOL change, from now on player can press and hold interact button, to pick up items without multiple clicks.

◈ Obtained item will now show the total of items of that kind in the inventory plus amount picked up.

◈ Bot will now react to items before trying to pick them up, halting pick up animation and positive sound if he has full inventory, or is unable to pick up the item because of its size.

◈ Increased energy transfer rate by 200% at Bot Maintenance Platform.

◈ Increased energy transfer rate by 300% at Suit/Armor Recharge Station.

Bot Programming:
◈ >Wait(number) command added to the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Penkura Content Depot 739721
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link