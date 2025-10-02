Dev-Com
As mention in the Patch Part 9, we are continuing with improvements by small patches.
Thank you all for the bug reports.
Penkura Main Branch Adjustment
⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞
◈ Fixed few minor typos.
◈ Bot Maintenance Station didn't properly calculate energy.
◈ Base Command Center was stealing energy from Suit/Armor Recharge Station.
◈ Improved Armor visibility for wide screen, and high field of view ratios.
⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞
-------------------------------------------------
◈ QOL change, from now on player can press and hold interact button, to pick up items without multiple clicks.
◈ Obtained item will now show the total of items of that kind in the inventory plus amount picked up.
◈ Bot will now react to items before trying to pick them up, halting pick up animation and positive sound if he has full inventory, or is unable to pick up the item because of its size.
◈ Increased energy transfer rate by 200% at Bot Maintenance Platform.
◈ Increased energy transfer rate by 300% at Suit/Armor Recharge Station.
Bot Programming:
◈ >Wait(number) command added to the game.
