Patch Notes - v0.4.5
An update has been released addressing the following:
Added Journal/Task Log, plus new NPCs and some basic tasks. This can be accessed from your Inventory tab and can be toggled to not appear on the main HUD.
Oxygen / Plasma Core balancing: Oxygen and Plasma Cores will now drain while mounted on a Hover Bike.
Added a BGM settings option. You can now lower or increase background music volume in the Settings menu.
Added additional NPCs scattered across the world, including different color variations.
Added a Continue Game option after the ending, allowing you to keep playing the existing save file.
Slightly increased the size of the general inventory window/panel for improved readability.
Fixed an issue that could cause Sola, when disabled, to fail to output the required message when activating a Relay.
Other various small tweaks and improvements.
Many more improvements and refinements are still to come for existing systems and features, with new ones on the way. Thank you, everyone!
Changed files in this update