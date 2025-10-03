Patch Notes - v0.4.5

An update has been released addressing the following:

Added Journal/Task Log, plus new NPCs and some basic tasks. This can be accessed from your Inventory tab and can be toggled to not appear on the main HUD.

Oxygen / Plasma Core balancing: Oxygen and Plasma Cores will now drain while mounted on a Hover Bike.

Added a BGM settings option. You can now lower or increase background music volume in the Settings menu.

Added additional NPCs scattered across the world, including different color variations.

Added a Continue Game option after the ending, allowing you to keep playing the existing save file.

Slightly increased the size of the general inventory window/panel for improved readability.

Fixed an issue that could cause Sola, when disabled, to fail to output the required message when activating a Relay.