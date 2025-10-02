- Fixed a crash on load with Boulderboughs desolation regrowth.
- Fixed Geothermite eating sound persisting at times.
- Fixed Geothermite not transitioning to obstacle physics when in its vent state.
- Fixed Geothermite improperly calculating heat rate when blowing.
- Fixed bug where Relics that appear in the Sanctum could be deconstructed, causing a crash.
