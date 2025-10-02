 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20230285
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a crash on load with Boulderboughs desolation regrowth.
  • Fixed Geothermite eating sound persisting at times.
  • Fixed Geothermite not transitioning to obstacle physics when in its vent state.
  • Fixed Geothermite improperly calculating heat rate when blowing.
  • Fixed bug where Relics that appear in the Sanctum could be deconstructed, causing a crash.

Changed files in this update

Windows Don't Starve Together - Windows Depot 322331
Linux Don't Starve Together - Linux Depot 322332
macOS Don't Starve Together - OSX Depot 322333
