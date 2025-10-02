Changes:
Rewrote the grayscale filter during the bugnet special to now only affect the detection range, making it clear how far it can detect critters
Sleep scene now changes the Cancel button to OK when you finish sleeping with a daily report open
0.77.2.1
Update notes via Steam Community
