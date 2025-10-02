 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20230114 Edited 2 October 2025 – 22:19:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
Rewrote the grayscale filter during the bugnet special to now only affect the detection range, making it clear how far it can detect critters
Sleep scene now changes the Cancel button to OK when you finish sleeping with a daily report open

Changed files in this update

Windows Everyday Life Edengrall Content Depot 1220601
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link