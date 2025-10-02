- Fixed a bug where the first card was activated when attempting to activate the next one.

- Fixed a bug where the hat destruction message blocked the skill check.

- You can now shoot an empty cannon to distract the hunter.

- There are now two gears in each wind room on the first floor. (i.e. +2 gears on the first floor)

- Fixed crashes.

- Lobby Music volume reset after Video Tutorial bug fix.

- Key Settings validation bug fixes, soft rework, and optimization.

- Radar fix. The radar can now detect the hat at a greater distance.

- Adjusted the sound effect for footsteps in puddles.

- Additional protection for the interaction system.

- Tutorial suggestion when hitting play.

