2 October 2025 Build 20230104
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a bug where the first card was activated when attempting to activate the next one.
- Fixed a bug where the hat destruction message blocked the skill check.
- You can now shoot an empty cannon to distract the hunter.
- There are now two gears in each wind room on the first floor. (i.e. +2 gears on the first floor)
- Fixed crashes.
- Lobby Music volume reset after Video Tutorial bug fix.
- Key Settings validation bug fixes, soft rework, and optimization.
- Radar fix. The radar can now detect the hat at a greater distance.
- Adjusted the sound effect for footsteps in puddles.
- Additional protection for the interaction system.
- Tutorial suggestion when hitting play.

