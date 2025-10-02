Overview This week has some larger fixes for subsequent playthroughs during the same session. Various choices were being carried over even after starting a new run.

I've also added a new temporary "City" battle scene to certain events while the final art is being completed. Would appreciated any feedback on the new screen transitions.



Changes - Fixed bug with card removal and subsequent runs during same session

- Fixed a bug with the "Runestone Shell" trait and subsequent runs during same session

- Update the "Cave-in" event to include labels above each stone

- Venom attacks have been reworked and nerfed for enemy Gritnaw, Terrapede, Terravile and Octumbra

- Added new screen transitions

- Added new placeholder "City" battle scene