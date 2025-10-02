OverviewThis week has some larger fixes for subsequent playthroughs during the same session. Various choices were being carried over even after starting a new run.
I've also added a new temporary "City" battle scene to certain events while the final art is being completed. Would appreciated any feedback on the new screen transitions.
Changes- Fixed bug with card removal and subsequent runs during same session
- Fixed a bug with the "Runestone Shell" trait and subsequent runs during same session
- Update the "Cave-in" event to include labels above each stone
- Venom attacks have been reworked and nerfed for enemy Gritnaw, Terrapede, Terravile and Octumbra
- Added new screen transitions
- Added new placeholder "City" battle scene
Changed files in this update