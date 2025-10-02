 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20230003 Edited 2 October 2025 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Overview

This week has some larger fixes for subsequent playthroughs during the same session. Various choices were being carried over even after starting a new run.
I've also added a new temporary "City" battle scene to certain events while the final art is being completed. Would appreciated any feedback on the new screen transitions.

Changes

- Fixed bug with card removal and subsequent runs during same session
- Fixed a bug with the "Runestone Shell" trait and subsequent runs during same session
- Update the "Cave-in" event to include labels above each stone
- Venom attacks have been reworked and nerfed for enemy Gritnaw, Terrapede, Terravile and Octumbra
- Added new screen transitions
- Added new placeholder "City" battle scene

