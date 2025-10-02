Hotpatch 4.03.01

Experience a bug or unintended feature in Goose Goose Duck? Please report them using the in-game bug report section found in Settings panel or fill out an online ticket form with as much detail as possible. The team continuously monitors and acts on reports based on priority.

Here are the quick notes for Hotpatch 4.03.01:

Added: Notification to the Peck & Claw tab if a pull is available.

Fixed: Vision resetting after calling a meeting when the lights sabotage is active.

Fixed: Certain sabotages being disabled after a sabotage was called and fixed.

Fixed: Fire sabotage visuals resetting early in Ancient Sands.

Fixed: Turducken's Monster - eye cosmetic not being disabled.

Fixed: Hitman - black screen after a meeting ends if target left the game.

Fixed: Bodyguard - black screen after a meeting ends if target left the game.

Fixed: Adventurer - being killed to environment kills if they were in the Pelican's stomach.

Thanks again as always for the reports!

Again, if you experience any bugs or unintended features please be sure to use the reporting tools with all the details either in-game or the online ticket form to let the team know!