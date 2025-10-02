 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20229922 Edited 3 October 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

2 hotfixes within a few days?! Yes - but it's worth it.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed destroying door locks breaking nav mesh!

  • Fixed Quickly toggling the torch causes Torch glitch.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2882611
