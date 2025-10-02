Version 0.11. (Wohoo!)



New Keywords

3 new keywords.

· Recycle – If this card sent to your grave last turn is better, replaces the one on your field before results. (This card can also replace itself with the cards sent to your grave last turn.)

· Infinite Void – Sucks all. (Steals points from opponent. Suck all cards in hand, and opponent’s field, and gains their base points and multiplier. Counts as destroy, so Cursed protects from Infinite Void, also Gods have a natural immunity for it.)

· Fresh Water – Draw until you have 3 cards. (Wet your hand. Also made so that it waits for a little time before triggering, so means this keyword will always trigger last.)



New Cards

4 new cards.

· Banana Peel (Paper) – Recycle

· Black Hole (Rock) – Infinite Void

· Chopsticks (Scissor) – Recycle

· Sports Drink (Bedrock) – Fresh Water, Recycle



Logic Changes

· Nostalgia now gives the cards it spawns pick-up. (So that next turn you have wide selection of cards, but then they go away as basics themselves are not that good. Also, made so the multi types replace the original basic type, instead of adding them to the random pool. Basically, so that you cannot end up with Rock, Paper and Bedrock, with no Scissors. But the Rock would be replaces by Bedrock, then you also get Paper and Scissor.)

· If a card with pick-up is added to your hand after playing the card for the turn, it is not discarded at the end of that turn. (I mean pick-up to be more like, if you don’t play, then discard. It was dumb that id you celebrated into a pick-up card, it also went away before you had chance to play it. Also, needed this change to make my idea with nostalgia and pick-up work. Also when altering card with Contagious or Rainbow into a pick-up card, it is also then treated as if it was just added to the hand.)

· A card with negative multiplier cannot use positive.

· If only one player has cards during results, and that card has negative multiplier, they win nonetheless by default. (If opponent fails spy, you get chance to play your negative cards. Gives more strategic depth to the mechanic.)

· The basic cards now appear 16 less often as a random card with Rainbow or Buried Alive. (But also, added Logan Prawn to that rare random card pool, so now there is the small change to get trolled with random papers – lol.)

· Electrocute now also defeats any card with Tidal. (It makes sense, as it is so very much tied with Ocean and Ocean-dweller. Also, there is not so many ocean cards.)

· Luv-Luv Slaver can now steal cards mid-animation. (Basically any card with the Soul Robber or Soul Hunter keyword. I wanted a counter for Black Hole. Also, I like to think Luv-Luv Slaver being kinda like a Pokéball gun. I really like the interaction of: “NOPE, that is now mine – thank you!” Also, Luv-Luv Slaver is in meta-sense kinda a bad card, so cool to have more reasons to play it.)

· Nostalgia no longer discards hand, cause it just sucks. (And makes this keyword too similar to Celebrate.)

· Cards don’t anymore reset their type when sent to grave, and now Undead purges cards based on default type. (Basically nothing changes, but making this sense to make Recycle work with Tidal cards.)



Bug Fixes

· Fixed a bug that Nostalgia only spawned the normal basics. (No multis or guns/gods/mimics.)

· Fixed visual an annoying bug, that on mobile the between-rounds-cards despawned before they were outside the screen on wider screens.

· Fixed bug that if you restarted the game during a run, your card pool got swapped. (So could start with Champion and Hightech as your houses, but after restart now you get Kawaii and Demonic cards.)

· Fixed bug with animations that stop music. (Before the song might randomly change or reset to beginning after the animation.)



Eye Candy / Ear Candy

· The new epic black hole sucking animation and sound for Infinite Void.

· Added the point gain stutter on when Positive fails.

· Added a new background option for Jukulius, Raisen, Erika and Mark and Pete.

· Point timer now updates 1 point by time, and speeds up with larger changes.

· Winning card on each round gets little bigger, and losing cards little smaller. Poppets get little smaller when merging into the point meter.

· Replaced Jukulius’ old troll sprite with a new one, that is more epic than funny.

· Characters can now have winning and losing faces.



Random

· Tried to make Digital and Shadow-replace descriptions more descriptive. (Play testers did not understand what I mean with counterspell.)

· Between-rounds-cards now spawn God cards 100 times less often. (As they should be holy, it felt wrong they were spawned as often as any other cards. Maybe later also make so, that Super Rare cards also spawn less often.)



~~~

That’s wonderful. Thank you, Eero Laine