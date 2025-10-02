- Fixed crash when pressing shoulder buttons for next/prev unit when there was a unit at (0, 0).
- Fixed the camera sometimes locking on Steam Deck when resuming from sleep.
- Fixed dialogue trigger if Flint is defeated during "Desert Storm" mission.
- Fixed shaders not always returning to the pool after using Mission Editor. This resulted in a gradual slowdown if continuing to play, which is now resolved.
- Audio levels have been rebalanced to further raise SFX levels relative to music. Players can still adjust volume sliders as normal if a different balance is desired.
- Fixed an issue in multiplayer where transport units were not correctly syncing their contents if a player lost connection and then reconnected.
- Fixed a number of crashes that could occur on the credits screen.
- Units affected by Neural Overload now correctly account for units within their minimum firing range, and will reposition to attack them if there are no other targets.
- Adjusted some heuristics to help the AI better choose where to target Battle Powers.
- Fixed the Disconnected & Reconnecting popup not correctly showing during multiplayer games.
- Fixed an intermittent soft lock when a victory/defeat condition was triggered during an AI player's turn.
Bug Fixes for v1.4.1
Update notes via Steam Community
