Greetings fellow gods,



A bunch of fixes today as we work on bigger features. Here's the changelog:



Changed - Ice Wall and Frozen Dirt Wall can fulfill the Stonemason building requirement.

- Wishing Well takes 10 turns for its action instead of 30.

- Hearth building can now take any stone instead of the basic Stone entity.

- Changed Gloomy Village treasure chest spawn to be in the castle rather than on a random roof.

- Wishing Well drop rates tweaked.



Fixed - Fixed a crash related to battling.

- Fixed a crash in Knowledge Screen.

- Fixed a crash in Settlement Screen.

- Fixed a crash related to asking for special locations nearby.

- Fixed a crash related to invalid modded recipes in Crafting.

- Sandstone Glass Window has a proper background color.

- Fixed Collegium Magicae and Cryoqua Nexus breaking UI in the Settlement Screen on 2560х1440 resolution.

- Fixed settlements going out of list bounds in the Knowledge - State screen.

- Fixed settlement population and military sometimes having incorrect values

- Fixed crafted stackable items causing the Crafting Screen to go blank.

- Fixed the setting screen's close button so that it does not overlap with the changing z-level button

- Fixed mouse 4 and mouse 5 buttons showing correctly in the options/keymap screen

- Fixed the elixir of power not granting magic power

- Fixed usable items taking out of the stash not granting active abilities

- Fixed the ability hotkey under "-", as it was conflicting with the "look down" action.



Have fun,

Artur