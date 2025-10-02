A bunch of fixes today as we work on bigger features. Here's the changelog:
Changed- Ice Wall and Frozen Dirt Wall can fulfill the Stonemason building requirement.
- Wishing Well takes 10 turns for its action instead of 30.
- Hearth building can now take any stone instead of the basic Stone entity.
- Changed Gloomy Village treasure chest spawn to be in the castle rather than on a random roof.
- Wishing Well drop rates tweaked.
Fixed- Fixed a crash related to battling.
- Fixed a crash in Knowledge Screen.
- Fixed a crash in Settlement Screen.
- Fixed a crash related to asking for special locations nearby.
- Fixed a crash related to invalid modded recipes in Crafting.
- Sandstone Glass Window has a proper background color.
- Fixed Collegium Magicae and Cryoqua Nexus breaking UI in the Settlement Screen on 2560х1440 resolution.
- Fixed settlements going out of list bounds in the Knowledge - State screen.
- Fixed settlement population and military sometimes having incorrect values
- Fixed crafted stackable items causing the Crafting Screen to go blank.
- Fixed the setting screen's close button so that it does not overlap with the changing z-level button
- Fixed mouse 4 and mouse 5 buttons showing correctly in the options/keymap screen
- Fixed the elixir of power not granting magic power
- Fixed usable items taking out of the stash not granting active abilities
- Fixed the ability hotkey under "-", as it was conflicting with the "look down" action.
Have fun,
Artur
