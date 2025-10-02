 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20229816 Edited 2 October 2025 – 22:26:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 7.39e is out now and you can check out the patch notes here.

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
Windows 64-bit Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
macOS Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
Linux Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
Windows 64-bitDLC 313250 Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
