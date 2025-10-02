 Skip to content
2 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!


Just a quick note to let you know that I’m planning a free update in the coming months.

This update will include improvements, new translations, and a few other surprises to make the experience even better. Thank you so much for your support and patience - I’m excited to share more soon! I will also revamp the speedrun timer to work in a Celeste manner.

If the game reaches 250 sales, there will be a major update containing extra challenge modes.

Patch Notes:

  • Improved tutorial

  • Improved translation errors

  • Added more translations

  • Fixed minor geometry bugs

  • Fixed minor bugs related to player reset

  • super secret easter egg

