New Options in Settings



Inverse Selection Click – Swaps mouse buttons for unit selection.

Inverse Move Click – Swaps mouse buttons for move orders.

Inverse Attack-Move – When enabled, legacy Attack-Move will use Left Click while pressing A.



AI & Balance



The AI has been completely rebalanced for a fairer experience.

AI no longer gains quick access to superweapons.

Superweapon building time is now adjusted based on AI difficulty.



Challenges Updates



Missions 1 to 12 have been rebalanced and adjusted.

Defeating the enemy early no longer triggers an automatic Defeat screen (still need complete all objectives to progress).



Fixes & Adjustments



Fixed several pathfinding issues in warzones.

Fixed issue where Shift+Move could get stuck on static attack buildings.

Guardian Trooper nerf by increased upgrade cost and build time and reduced splash damage.



Audio



Added a Stream-Safe option in settings (Recommended for all streamers to avoid music copyright issues)



