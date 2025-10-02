 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20229572
New Options in Settings

Inverse Selection Click – Swaps mouse buttons for unit selection.
Inverse Move Click – Swaps mouse buttons for move orders.
Inverse Attack-Move – When enabled, legacy Attack-Move will use Left Click while pressing A.

AI & Balance

The AI has been completely rebalanced for a fairer experience.
AI no longer gains quick access to superweapons.
Superweapon building time is now adjusted based on AI difficulty.

Challenges Updates

Missions 1 to 12 have been rebalanced and adjusted.
Defeating the enemy early no longer triggers an automatic Defeat screen (still need complete all objectives to progress).

Fixes & Adjustments

Fixed several pathfinding issues in warzones.
Fixed issue where Shift+Move could get stuck on static attack buildings.
Guardian Trooper nerf by increased upgrade cost and build time and reduced splash damage.

Audio

Added a Stream-Safe option in settings (Recommended for all streamers to avoid music copyright issues)

Changed files in this update

