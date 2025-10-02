This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome, Park Testers!

This PTB release resolves a number of issues in addition to adding basic threaten/fleeing behaviors, look targets and grazing fidgets for when herbivores idle.

Update 15.1 Features

Basic Threaten/Fleeing

Depending on the animal group, species will try to flee, chase off or threaten animals. Some highlights include looking at courtships, herbivores becoming more defensive if they have a family, animals fleeing from predators or large theropods threatening each other if they get too close.

These behaviors have been brought over from the nest defense previously included in Update 15 so keep in mind that it'll be massively improved once combat releases next year in Update 17!

Look Targets

Animals will now look at other creatures around them! Adults will prioritize immediate relatives and their own species, while babies will look at their parents and other species more commonly.

Graze Fidgets

We've also added new idle grazing fidgets for when herbivores are standing around. As this isn't a dedicated grazing behavior, the animation can still play regardless of an animal's underlying terrain. This might be something we look at in a future update.

How to Access the Public Testing Branch (Experimental!)

The Public Testing Branch (PTB) is a version of Prehistoric Kingdom that can be opted-into on Steam, containing experimental and potentially breaking changes. With the help of the community, we're able to hunt down various issues and gather feedback before pushing a an update to the public version of Prehistoric Kingdom.



Right click Prehistoric Kingdom in your Steam Library Go to Properties Betas Select 'ptb_public_testing'

Please note that it is not recommended to play Public Testing Branch parks on earlier versions of the game. Please send feedback and bug reports to our Discord server's appropriate channel.





Known Issues & Additional Notes

Look targets and threatens are relatively experimental additions to the game that will be evolved through updates

Head IK can be a bit jittery, especially when transitioning out into an extreme animation (e.g. Gallimimus preen) - we'll be looking to improve this as much as we can in the future

The camera can be jittery when tracking an animal due to head IKs

The head IK is currently enabled when animals are spawned, making them look up

Defensive animals may get stuck in a threaten loop for a while but one should eventually emerge victorious

When fleeing, animals can sometimes walk away instead of running, making them seem very chill!





Full Patch Notes

Features

NEW FEATURE: Animal Look Targets

Animals will now look at other creatures around them! Adults will prioritize immediate relatives and their own species, while babies will look at their parents and other species more commonly.

NEW FEATURE: Basic Threats & Fleeing

Animals will be able to threaten and run away from threats if they get too close. Highlights include some species becoming more defensive if they have a family, while others will run away from predators as much as possible. This is an area we will be overhauling for Update 17 in the future!

Additions

Animals Added idle grazing animations: Ankylosaurus Coelodonta Dryosaurus Elasmotherium Gallimimus Leaellynasaura Mammoth Muttaburrasaurus Nasutoceratops Ouranosaurus Oviraptor Pachyrhinosaurus Paraceratherium Protoceratops Psittacosaurus Scelidosaurus Styracosaurus Triceratops Added courtship to Ouranosaurus



Changes

Animals Animals have been given new awareness parameters, like vision range and hearing distance Awareness now scales with animal maturity Animals “Sexual Maturity” is now based on being a certain size as well as being in the last third of their maturity In Family Groups, Eat/Drink priority is now driven by the infants rather than the adults

Buildings & Scenery Color-corrected topiary pieces so they’re less neon green

Foliage Redwood bark is now darker in the shade



Bug Fixes