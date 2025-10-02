Added the "Statue of Reinvention," which allows you to reroll your items' perks using great rune stones



During the "Shadow of Abaddon" warden fight, the number of lit torches per phase has increased from 1 to 2, and the total number of phases has been reduced from 5 to 4



Great rune stones can now be stacked up to 3 times in a single inventory slot



Fixed shops spawning during the "Pure Massacre" challenge



When drawing cards from the Statue of Omens, fixed the Strength card dropping resources instead of weapons



Fixed controller navigation issues with the Statue of Temptation's interface



Fixed items spawned during boss rush challenges counting towards the statistics in Collection



Fixed dropped maps showing the wrong floor after moving between floors



On Windows, added a launch option to use DirectX 12 instead of Vulkan for rendering



A Note on DirectX 12

Thanks for playing The Spiral. This update adds a new interactable statue, adds a DirectX 12 launch option on Windows, adjusts one of the longer boss fights, and fixes some bugs.As noted above, there is now a launch option on Windows to use DirectX 12 instead of Vulkan. Vulkan is the recommended rendering backend for most users, but the DirectX 12 option is provided for users experiencing rendering issues on Vulkan (such as with certain AMD graphics cards). Additionally the game can sometimes crash with Vulkan while using OBS due to an issue with OBS's game capture, in which case DirectX 12 might be more stable. (There are no known issues using window capture with Vulkan.)