 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20229494 Edited 2 October 2025 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks for playing The Spiral. This update adds a new interactable statue, adds a DirectX 12 launch option on Windows, adjusts one of the longer boss fights, and fixes some bugs.

  • Added the "Statue of Reinvention," which allows you to reroll your items' perks using great rune stones
  • During the "Shadow of Abaddon" warden fight, the number of lit torches per phase has increased from 1 to 2, and the total number of phases has been reduced from 5 to 4
  • Great rune stones can now be stacked up to 3 times in a single inventory slot
  • Fixed shops spawning during the "Pure Massacre" challenge
  • When drawing cards from the Statue of Omens, fixed the Strength card dropping resources instead of weapons
  • Fixed controller navigation issues with the Statue of Temptation's interface
  • Fixed items spawned during boss rush challenges counting towards the statistics in Collection
  • Fixed dropped maps showing the wrong floor after moving between floors
  • On Windows, added a launch option to use DirectX 12 instead of Vulkan for rendering


A Note on DirectX 12


As noted above, there is now a launch option on Windows to use DirectX 12 instead of Vulkan. Vulkan is the recommended rendering backend for most users, but the DirectX 12 option is provided for users experiencing rendering issues on Vulkan (such as with certain AMD graphics cards). Additionally the game can sometimes crash with Vulkan while using OBS due to an issue with OBS's game capture, in which case DirectX 12 might be more stable. (There are no known issues using window capture with Vulkan.)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2577024
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link