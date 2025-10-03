Boom hope you all are ready because this is the biggest update of well ever!

Here we go here is a list of all the new stuff in the game:

Food and Item. Corn Bread. Cooked Rabbit. Cooked Chicken. Chicken Legs. Empanadas. Beef Ribs. Pork Ribs. Brisket. Queso. Bacon. Whiskey (New Art). Beer (New Art). Wine (New Art). Tequila (New Art). Enchilada. Tacos. Tamale. Pan De Muerto (Pink one for now). Buffalo Steak. Flour.Corn Flour. Raw Pork. Raw Brisket. Raw Beef Ribs. Raw Pork Ribs. Bread Dough. Corn Dough. Planned more to come. Some Foods not on the list need to be finished in the art side. Rice Dishes. Tamales (Queso, Beef, Chicken, Pork). Baked Potato. Cakes (Many Versions). Pies(Pecan and others). Pork Chop. Stews (many planned). Pecan Rolls. Sopapillas.

That and new plants will be added around the world to harvest without farming!

One Tiny Problem did Happen:

Brewing somehow crashes the game soi I will not have that in just yet!

You can use campfires and butcher blocks around Town, the Mill will be added later this weekend as well.

Have a great weekend, leave reviews and tell your friends!

GAMES FOR GAMERS ALWAYS!

Blake "Aggressive Kiwi" Out!