3 October 2025 Build 20229486 Edited 3 October 2025 – 20:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

Due to a Unity engine security issue outlined here: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01/remediation we’ve updated the UnityPlayer.dll file for the following titles:

  • The Forest VR

  • Sons of the Forest

  • Sons of the Forest Dedicated Server

This update is around 1-2mb.

The base version of The Forest and its dedicated server are not affected by this issue.

If you encounter any unexpected issues, please let us know so we can forward them to Unity.

the team at endnight

Changed files in this update

