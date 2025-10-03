Today is a reel exciting day…



BAIT & TACKLE IS OFFICIALLY OUT NOW ON STEAM AND ITCH!



It has been a long journey up until this point—our first commit was pushed on September 20, 2023, over two years ago now—and it is finally time to release this catch into the wild. Bait & Tackle started as a small class project, and has blossomed into something we are publishing on Steam, and are all very, very proud of. Now it is time for all of you… the very people we made this game for… to finally experience all of our hard work! We hope you all enjoy and stay just as enthusiastic as you all have been, as we really could not have done it without all of you. Thank you for being along for this ride. :)



Oh, and if you want to be extra nice, leave us a review and follow us on our socials!

