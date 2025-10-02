 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20229421 Edited 2 October 2025 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • added a new element to map-maker that should help with blocking cheese: decay zones
  • fixed exclusion and decay zones graphics when they are 1 wide or tall
  • fixed decay zones not dissapearing (and moving) when they reach 0 size
  • fixed a bug in replays
  • Server disconnect only kicks you out of online lobbies and matches now (as opposed to everything, mapmaker, replays & whatnot)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 993771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link