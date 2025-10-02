- added a new element to map-maker that should help with blocking cheese: decay zones
- fixed exclusion and decay zones graphics when they are 1 wide or tall
- fixed decay zones not dissapearing (and moving) when they reach 0 size
- fixed a bug in replays
- Server disconnect only kicks you out of online lobbies and matches now (as opposed to everything, mapmaker, replays & whatnot)
New feature to help stop blocking cheese
Update notes via Steam Community
