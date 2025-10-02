* This update was a game calibration update and is not the final update, which will be released next year. This update includes a statement warning sensitive people not to play the game for first-time players. This became necessary after some users asked me if the game is haunted. I ask you not to let your imagination take you too far into these canyons.* As some of you already know, I don't have social media. One of the reasons is that I like to lead a low-key life. But the truth is, they consumed a lot of my time in the past, and realizing it was more productive to live without them, I simply lost interest. So I'll address some issues here:* The new price for The Bride Horror Game is based on the calculation that an indie game should be worth at least 10% of the value of a first-class game. This price will be permanent for the next two years and may decrease during Steam promotional periods.*I don't consider The Bride Horror Game to be very scary, but if you have any serious physical or mental health issues, I wouldn't recommend it. But if you've already survived the faceless guy in the suit, or even the five nights at that pizzeria, then this game is for you.*Now let's get to the main point. As I already informed you by email, the keys have already been restored, and I have no intention of revoking them again, exempted by a higher authority, such as Steam, for example. I want to make it clear that I currently do not have a contract with any external store to resell Steam keys for The Bride Horror Game. The only store that obtained this authorization was Daily Indie Game between March 25, 2023, and November 27, 2024, but it was never authorized to sell keys below Steam's price. Any purchase of keys outside of Steam offers no guarantees, as it is neither I nor Steam who are selling these keys. At the game's launch, many keys were offered for free to promote the game. Of these keys, there are still around 400 unactivated keys, and currently, many of these keys are being sold without any connection to me or Steam. Unfortunately, eliminating these keys has become complicated, as it comes up against people acting in good faith, who actually held giveaways, and influencers who actually promoted the product. At first, I just gave away the keys carelessly, as I never thought this would happen. If anyone wants to acquire these types of keys, please know that I have no intention of banning them, but be aware that there are no guarantees, as you're not buying from me or Steam. And before you think there's greed involved, know that all the money I earned through Daily Indie Game I used to help other developers; I bought games I never used. So, if, in the worst-case scenario, these keys needed to be canceled, I would return what I earned from Daily Indie Game out of my own pocket and continue to support the developers by keeping my purchases. But I reiterate, I have no intention of revoking your keys. However, the solution I found to prevent this from happening again was to no longer offer free keys for any of my products released on Steam in the future. I currently consider it a mistake to sell Steam keys in third-party stores. Our official stores are Steam, GooglePlay, Microsoft Store, and Itch.io. If you purchase your key through any other platform, I can't guarantee the same protection as our official store customers. Now that everything is resolved, and everyone has their golden ticket that guarantees haunted nights and days wandering through mazes and canyons, I consider my mission accomplished. We'll talk next year when I release the new update. I want to include the bride's diary, so get ready to learn some intriguing details about this case.[/previewyoutube]