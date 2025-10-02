Fix
Crashing caused by having lots of beacons deployed at once, and some being really far away. Idk man...
Changes
Increased size of convergence well node center. Should be easier to locate with phase anchor array.
Added new manual page better detailing locating primary convergence nodes.
Made some paths less difficult to find.
Increased sub spotlight brightness and light range.
Increased flare brightness and range.
Added environmental clues for specific puzzle.
Modified some terrain areas as to avoid an Austin powers soft-lock scenario.
Made docking port tolerances more forgiving. Should be able to slide in easier...
If you encounter any more bugs, let me know in the discussions. Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update