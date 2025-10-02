 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20229294 Edited 2 October 2025 – 20:59:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix

  • Crashing caused by having lots of beacons deployed at once, and some being really far away. Idk man...

Changes

  • Increased size of convergence well node center. Should be easier to locate with phase anchor array.

  • Added new manual page better detailing locating primary convergence nodes.

  • Made some paths less difficult to find.

  • Increased sub spotlight brightness and light range.

  • Increased flare brightness and range.

  • Added environmental clues for specific puzzle.

  • Modified some terrain areas as to avoid an Austin powers soft-lock scenario.

  • Made docking port tolerances more forgiving. Should be able to slide in easier...

If you encounter any more bugs, let me know in the discussions. Thanks for playing!

