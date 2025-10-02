Fixed an issue that would cause a ton of units to be stuck on your board for an extended period of time

Fixed a bug where the shop would sometimes glitch out and be invisible

Leader XP bars have been polished

When joining the Training Arena a hero will automatically spawn for both sides

Picking a Leader in online games will no longer present you with a blank screen

You can now choose your default skin for each hero type in Cosmetics/Heroes

When choosing a body you are now shown some positive or negative attributes of each choice

Added match history when clicking on your profile

View all Leaders:

https://relicarena.com/leaders

Beethoven tooltips added for instruments in shop

View all Relics:

https://relicarena.com/relics

Celtic Club Super 1 changed to: each smash increases physical armor of allies in radius by 4 for 6s

Claw Machine model added

Cursed Visage duration from 13 to 10

Cursed Visage Super 2 replaced with: -7s cooldown

Cursed Visage Juicy reworked to: Gain other 3 hero type bonuses as well

Hand of Ramesses now additionally permanently grants +1/2/3/4/5/6 whip damage for each hero killed as part of the base ability

Hand of Ramesses Super 2 changed to: Applies 30% attack damage reduction to enemies for 3s

Holy Grail Super 3 holy circle tweaked to affect the target and area right away instead of on death

Hot Air Balloon Juicy changed to: Zeppelin flies across the screen spreading gasoline. Gasoline slows by 40 movespeed and 80 attack speed, and amplifies damage to all units in it by 20%.

Hot Air Balloon model added

Mace and Chain Super 2 changed to: +0.8 armor steal

Mirror of Archimedes stun from 1->2 to 1.2->2.2

Mirror of Archimedes Juicy changed to: +200% damage reflected

Napoleon’s Boots model added

PED Juicy reworked to steal 1% stats with each hit for 10 seconds

Persian Carpet animation fixed

Persian Cat damage from 280->380 to 350->500

Persian Cat mana cost from 250 to 200

Persian Cat Juicy Minus Toughness changed to be a global effect

Persian Cat model added

Pythagorean Sphere impact visuals added

Pythagorean Sphere model added

Scythian Talon model added

Titanic Super 3 fixed so allies inside can no longer cast spells

Trojan Shield no longer provides attack speed slow on base

Trojan Shield Super 2 now changed to: +30 damage per second and attackers' attack speed is slowed by 70