2 October 2025 Build 20229284 Edited 2 October 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Featured Highlights

  • Match history

  • 2 new relics

General

  • Added match history when clicking on your profile

  • When choosing a body you are now shown some positive or negative attributes of each choice

  • You can now choose your default skin for each hero type in Cosmetics/Heroes

  • Picking a Leader in online games will no longer present you with a blank screen

  • When joining the Training Arena a hero will automatically spawn for both sides

  • Leader XP bars have been polished

  • Fixed a bug where the shop would sometimes glitch out and be invisible

  • Fixed an issue that would cause a ton of units to be stuck on your board for an extended period of time

Leaders

View all Leaders:

https://relicarena.com/leaders

  • Beethoven portrait added

  • Beethoven tooltips added for instruments in shop

  • Karl Marx Clown skin animations added

Relics

View all Relics:

https://relicarena.com/relics

  • New relic: Boxing Robes (Ultimate)

  • New relic: Matryoshka Doll (Standard)

  • Celtic Club Super 1 changed to: each smash increases physical armor of allies in radius by 4 for 6s

  • Claw Machine model added

  • Cursed Visage duration from 13 to 10

  • Cursed Visage Super 2 replaced with: -7s cooldown

  • Cursed Visage Juicy reworked to: Gain other 3 hero type bonuses as well

  • Hand of Ramesses now additionally permanently grants +1/2/3/4/5/6 whip damage for each hero killed as part of the base ability

  • Hand of Ramesses Super 2 changed to: Applies 30% attack damage reduction to enemies for 3s

  • Holy Grail Super 3 holy circle tweaked to affect the target and area right away instead of on death

  • Hot Air Balloon Juicy changed to: Zeppelin flies across the screen spreading gasoline. Gasoline slows by 40 movespeed and 80 attack speed, and amplifies damage to all units in it by 20%.

  • Hot Air Balloon model added

  • Mace and Chain Super 2 changed to: +0.8 armor steal

  • Mirror of Archimedes stun from 1->2 to 1.2->2.2

  • Mirror of Archimedes Juicy changed to: +200% damage reflected

  • Napoleon’s Boots model added

  • PED Juicy reworked to steal 1% stats with each hit for 10 seconds

  • Persian Carpet animation fixed

  • Persian Cat damage from 280->380 to 350->500

  • Persian Cat mana cost from 250 to 200

  • Persian Cat Juicy Minus Toughness changed to be a global effect

  • Persian Cat model added

  • Pythagorean Sphere impact visuals added

  • Pythagorean Sphere model added

  • Scythian Talon model added

  • Titanic Super 3 fixed so allies inside can no longer cast spells

  • Trojan Shield no longer provides attack speed slow on base

  • Trojan Shield Super 2 now changed to: +30 damage per second and attackers' attack speed is slowed by 70

  • Trojan Shield Super 3 HP from 250 to 200

