Match history
2 new relics
General
Added match history when clicking on your profile
When choosing a body you are now shown some positive or negative attributes of each choice
You can now choose your default skin for each hero type in Cosmetics/Heroes
Picking a Leader in online games will no longer present you with a blank screen
When joining the Training Arena a hero will automatically spawn for both sides
Leader XP bars have been polished
Fixed a bug where the shop would sometimes glitch out and be invisible
Fixed an issue that would cause a ton of units to be stuck on your board for an extended period of time
Leaders
View all Leaders:
https://relicarena.com/leaders
Beethoven portrait added
Beethoven tooltips added for instruments in shop
Karl Marx Clown skin animations added
Relics
View all Relics:
New relic: Boxing Robes (Ultimate)
New relic: Matryoshka Doll (Standard)
Celtic Club Super 1 changed to: each smash increases physical armor of allies in radius by 4 for 6s
Claw Machine model added
Cursed Visage duration from 13 to 10
Cursed Visage Super 2 replaced with: -7s cooldown
Cursed Visage Juicy reworked to: Gain other 3 hero type bonuses as well
Hand of Ramesses now additionally permanently grants +1/2/3/4/5/6 whip damage for each hero killed as part of the base ability
Hand of Ramesses Super 2 changed to: Applies 30% attack damage reduction to enemies for 3s
Holy Grail Super 3 holy circle tweaked to affect the target and area right away instead of on death
Hot Air Balloon Juicy changed to: Zeppelin flies across the screen spreading gasoline. Gasoline slows by 40 movespeed and 80 attack speed, and amplifies damage to all units in it by 20%.
Hot Air Balloon model added
Mace and Chain Super 2 changed to: +0.8 armor steal
Mirror of Archimedes stun from 1->2 to 1.2->2.2
Mirror of Archimedes Juicy changed to: +200% damage reflected
Napoleon’s Boots model added
PED Juicy reworked to steal 1% stats with each hit for 10 seconds
Persian Carpet animation fixed
Persian Cat damage from 280->380 to 350->500
Persian Cat mana cost from 250 to 200
Persian Cat Juicy Minus Toughness changed to be a global effect
Persian Cat model added
Pythagorean Sphere impact visuals added
Pythagorean Sphere model added
Scythian Talon model added
Titanic Super 3 fixed so allies inside can no longer cast spells
Trojan Shield no longer provides attack speed slow on base
Trojan Shield Super 2 now changed to: +30 damage per second and attackers' attack speed is slowed by 70
Trojan Shield Super 3 HP from 250 to 200
