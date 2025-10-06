QUADRICEP is the biggest Death Road Update in quite awhile! There are lots of big new mechanics and changes. It features 4 new gameplay modes with all new mechanics, and giant reworks to both bows and rifles. There is also a lot of new content, including special characters, weapons, hats, locations, and more!



Read below for a full list of changes.

This update is all thanks to Professor Sycamore on the Official Discord. Here's a message from the developer of this update:



"Hello my beloved community! Professor Sycamore here. I worked hard on this update, and I'm looking forward to the feedback everybody has! Feel free to reach out. Enjoy all the new content! Lots of love, Sycamore <3"

Space Dingus Playtest Signups!

In addition to this big update, you can now sign up for the upcoming Playtest for our Death Road spiritual sequel! We hope to have even the early playtests for Space Dingus have online multiplayer, so we can focus on testing that as early as possible.



Sign up for the Playtest and Wishlist the game, here:

I will post more news on our plans for the first Playtest on the Space Dingus Steam news section, this Friday! I will also post a big developer log about what we've been working on, and what's next.

Death Road to Canada Future Update Plans



More big updates coming! The next update is going to be started soon, and Sycamore already has some plans laid out for it. When we're about halfway done with the update, I'll make a news post on the upcoming content, so we can get early feedback.

Early plans involve more gameplay modes, further tweaks to the Bow Rework from this update, old Trait buffs and reworks, and maybe WHIPS added as a general weapon class.

QUADRICEPS Update Full List of Changes

Gameplay Modes

INFECTION Time is ticking until you all turn into zombies. Every zombie you kill increases the timer, but only once you leave the mission to rest!

SEVERE WEATHER MODE Less zombies, but now it's you versus the elements. New, dangerous weather patterns. And all this inclement weather makes everyone more hungry.

RPG Mode Classes and powerups, in my Death Road? TRIPLE the zombies.

4 Jerks SCEPTER Mode Start with 4 people, all with strange new powers. ALSO TRIPLE the zombies.



New Locations

Beach Nice and relaxing ocean views

Warehouse A grab bag of special weapons and items at the end!

Bus Depot Contains a MYSTERY SURPRISE (it's a bus)

Prison Avoid the cameras!



Special Characters

Dr Hawke: Healer extraordinaire

Ember: Gas powered robot

Ringmaster: Has a whip, and a cuddly pet

New Weapons

3 Round Burst rifle: So bursty

Mamba: A special pistol with a kick, that pierces nearly as well as a high powered rifle

Autorevolver: A solid pistol, added to several different loot tables!

Flechette Shotgun: Close range specialization

Longbow: An extremely powerful bow, that you get for picking Bow+Arrows plus Specialist

Rifle and Bow Rework

Slow Rifle Rework! Rifles now have much more consistent ranges for zombie penetration Affects Cowboy, Hunting, Sniper rifles, and Slug shotguns QUICK CHART (penetration depends on shooting skill): Cowboy: 1-3 Hunting: 2-6 Sniper: 2-5 Slug: 3-8

Bow Rework! Cupid Bow arrows nerf 60 -> 50 Arrows move faster and have air trails during flight Arrows may drop on the floor, so you can pick them up again Arrows that don’t kill a target may embed in them, slowing them down



New Perks (Now 30 Perks and 30 Traits total!)

CHAIRMASTER: Gives new powerful bonuses to throwing furniture

RANGER: 30% faster ranged weapons firing, 50% longer cooldown in melee

KENSAI: 15% faster melee weapons, 80% longer cooldown on all ranged

More Changes

New HATS

Loot table updates for Police Station and Military Depot, to support the new weapons Also updated for nicercommon-gun, niceranged, and exoticweapons loot pools

New car wrecks

Jukebox added to bars

Honcho fix

Fixes for punchbot bugs

Endings for the Pancreas and Quadricep characters

Blowtorch is now 1.5x more ammo efficient

Duckhunter art update

