Hi players,
You keep reporting, we keep hotfixing, until it is DONE!
Here are today's fixes:
Fixed Ceuci Star-Mother Constellation not being unlockable
Fixed an issue where Tier 8 and Tier 7 "Projectile Amount" Weapons had their base damage values swapped
Fixed Nina's Monster hitbox sometimes not interacting with Shadow Dash and Skull of the Vulture's explosions correctly
Fixed a performance issue with Feitor's Lash where framerate would degrade over time due to an object leak. We are still investigating further performance problems with Lash, but this fix is already a significant improvement
Abraços,
~The Hell Clock Team
