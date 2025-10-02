Fixed an issue where Tier 8 and Tier 7 "Projectile Amount" Weapons had their base damage values swapped

Fixed Nina's Monster hitbox sometimes not interacting with Shadow Dash and Skull of the Vulture's explosions correctly

Fixed a performance issue with Feitor's Lash where framerate would degrade over time due to an object leak. We are still investigating further performance problems with Lash, but this fix is already a significant improvement