POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2
2 October 2025 Build 20229260 Edited 2 October 2025 – 21:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi players,


You keep reporting, we keep hotfixing, until it is DONE!

Here are today's fixes:

  • Fixed Ceuci Star-Mother Constellation not being unlockable

  • Fixed an issue where Tier 8 and Tier 7 "Projectile Amount" Weapons had their base damage values swapped

  • Fixed Nina's Monster hitbox sometimes not interacting with Shadow Dash and Skull of the Vulture's explosions correctly

  • Fixed a performance issue with Feitor's Lash where framerate would degrade over time due to an object leak. We are still investigating further performance problems with Lash, but this fix is already a significant improvement

Abraços,
~The Hell Clock Team

