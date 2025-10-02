 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20229202 Edited 2 October 2025 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added options to build release versions
- Testing option for windows (this build)
- Testing option for mac
- Changed save path

Bugfixes
- The UI now only shows when all loading is done
- Alice now gets healed at the beginning of ch 4

