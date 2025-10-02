Changes
Throwing Knives special attack rework.
The throwing knives special attack functions a little differently now. Generally I am avoiding nerfing things, but the throwing knives were a bit too strong. There was also a bug that was making them even better.
The second and third upgrades for throwing knives now increases the damage of the knife. No more impacting nearby enemies or throwing 2 knives. However, now the knife deals more damage.
Increased the knife's fall off.
Slightly increased regeneration time.
Fixed a bug where the knife would pass through and hit multiple enemies only when upgraded once.
The price of healing will now adjust if your health is in the 91-99 range.
Decreased the chances of zombies that spawn during the Queen Elenid boss battle.
Decreased Queen Elenid's speed when her health is low.
If playing on Linux or Steam Deck, the opening cinematic and outfit animated 2d images will now automatically be disabled and the text size for item/weapon names and prompts will be set to large. This only happens if you have not launched the game at least once yet. These options can be changed in settings.
Bug Fixes
Fixed being unable to rebind the drop weapon button for gamepad.
Fixed healing potions appearing as if they were not purchasable even if the player had less than 5 healing potions while using the More Healing Potions starting perk.
Fixed a bug where healing could heal over 100 HP.
Fixed speed potions contents remaining inside the bottle when the item is not consumed while under the effects of the luck potion.
