The second and third upgrades for throwing knives now increases the damage of the knife. No more impacting nearby enemies or throwing 2 knives. However, now the knife deals more damage.

The throwing knives special attack functions a little differently now. Generally I am avoiding nerfing things, but the throwing knives were a bit too strong. There was also a bug that was making them even better.

If playing on Linux or Steam Deck, the opening cinematic and outfit animated 2d images will now automatically be disabled and the text size for item/weapon names and prompts will be set to large. This only happens if you have not launched the game at least once yet. These options can be changed in settings.