0.14.3.0



Additions:

- You can now adjust shift time on the hero info popup, from 6 hours to 12 hours! This is a relatively large change this late into development, but I felt like the current 10 hours didn't really leave too much room for shift planning and management. Before, you could only have 2 shifts before they overlapped, which made everything suboptimal. I hope this change allows for more variability and strategy with shift planning.



Other Changes:

- Dropping an item shortcut pin on a start raid popup now adds each item to the inventory, rather than replacing the inventory with the shortcut.

- Hover tooltips for the start raid popup have been fixed.

- You can no longer change the shift of heroes currently ON shift, unless they're on vacation.

- When running a project that automatically determines difficulty, the project list now shows the actual difficulty.

- Some wage calculations were using outdated formulas.

- The recipe for the Dungeon Map has been flipped.

- Unique furniture now has lower priority in the crafting list than relics.

- Project automatic difficulty is now influenced by raid team size.



Balance:

- The Reaper set now has a 25% chance to remove 5 ticks of cooldown when an enemy dies, compared to 100% chance to reduce 1.

- Base hero energy now recovers slightly faster when sleeping.

- The Knight clothing set's effect is now stronger.

- Smelling Salts had a 99% activation chance, this has been lowered to 50% as intended. It now also applies a stack of the effect that the Holy Set gives, to cure status effects.

- 1/4 projects will now be Slime/Cave raids, down from 1/3.

- The "Torment" skill now causes targets to bleed shortly.

- The Holy set's effect has been reduced, but it now lasts much longer.



Bug Fixes:

- Fixed a possible random crash in raids when enemies died.

- Fixed an issue where having the Professor service in your guild would turn every item into a relic.

- Clicking to unlock intermediate skills now puts the training length at 6 hours (when it can be unlocked) instead of 5 hours (when it cannot be unlocked.)

- Fixed rerolling skills using training as well.

- Fixed some strangeness with hero targeting.

- Heroes using the "Defense Curl" skill cannot attack instantly right after anymore.

- Fixed a crash with the holy set.

- Some hero variables weren't saving properly and now are.