2 October 2025 Build 20229057
Update notes via Steam Community
0.14.3.0

Additions:
- You can now adjust shift time on the hero info popup, from 6 hours to 12 hours! This is a relatively large change this late into development, but I felt like the current 10 hours didn't really leave too much room for shift planning and management. Before, you could only have 2 shifts before they overlapped, which made everything suboptimal. I hope this change allows for more variability and strategy with shift planning.

Other Changes:
- Dropping an item shortcut pin on a start raid popup now adds each item to the inventory, rather than replacing the inventory with the shortcut.
- Hover tooltips for the start raid popup have been fixed.
- You can no longer change the shift of heroes currently ON shift, unless they're on vacation.
- When running a project that automatically determines difficulty, the project list now shows the actual difficulty.
- Some wage calculations were using outdated formulas.
- The recipe for the Dungeon Map has been flipped.
- Unique furniture now has lower priority in the crafting list than relics.
- Project automatic difficulty is now influenced by raid team size.

Balance:
- The Reaper set now has a 25% chance to remove 5 ticks of cooldown when an enemy dies, compared to 100% chance to reduce 1.
- Base hero energy now recovers slightly faster when sleeping.
- The Knight clothing set's effect is now stronger.
- Smelling Salts had a 99% activation chance, this has been lowered to 50% as intended. It now also applies a stack of the effect that the Holy Set gives, to cure status effects.
- 1/4 projects will now be Slime/Cave raids, down from 1/3.
- The "Torment" skill now causes targets to bleed shortly.
- The Holy set's effect has been reduced, but it now lasts much longer.

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a possible random crash in raids when enemies died.
- Fixed an issue where having the Professor service in your guild would turn every item into a relic.
- Clicking to unlock intermediate skills now puts the training length at 6 hours (when it can be unlocked) instead of 5 hours (when it cannot be unlocked.)
- Fixed rerolling skills using training as well.
- Fixed some strangeness with hero targeting.
- Heroes using the "Defense Curl" skill cannot attack instantly right after anymore.
- Fixed a crash with the holy set.
- Some hero variables weren't saving properly and now are.

