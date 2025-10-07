Hey Everyone,

Hotfix #79 (1.9.3) is currently rolling out across our platforms. In the meantime, you can read the notes below. As a heads up, this hotfix will be somewhat heavier than previous ones due to various changes to sound files (~3.3 GB)

Features & Tweaks

Scab Plasma Gunner New charge sound New “Scope” VFX and “Scope” SFX These should make dodging more consistent Shot cooldown lowered from 2.4 to 2.0 -> 2.4 Lowered dodge window from 0.7 to 0.6



General Fixes

Fixed a rare crash that could occur in Havoc when spawning enemies.

Fixed issues with subtitles displaying over menus.

Fixed a bug that could cause multiple voicelines to play at the same time in the Mourningstar.

Fixed an issue where the Veteran “Rangefinder Goggles” headgear cosmetics would cause a small patch of balding.

Fixed some timing issues with the Plasma Gunner’s sound effects.

Fixed an issue where Force Staves would fail to shoot the projectile that triggered the Perils of the Warp state.

Fixed an issue where Veteran's Infiltrate would not end when damaging an enemy in the first 0.5s of entering stealth.

Fixed an issue where Psyker's Soulblaze from Perilous Combustion and Venting Shriek could be applied to un-aggroed Daemonhosts, waking them up.

Relic Blade - Fixed an issue where it was not always possible to immediately chain an attack after performing a Special activate/de-activate action while sprinting. Dev note: thanks to players arkanian1210, aroth68 and CobaltNinja (among others) for bringing this to our attention!

Fixed a crash caused by the visual effects of Rotten Armour enemies. Dev note: we thought we had fixed the same crash in our previous hotfix, but it was only a partial fix. This should solve all occurrences of the issue.

Fixed an issue where players could path upwards from specific nodes in the Veteran talent tree.



Known Issues

We’re aware of increased disconnects and server instability since the 1.9.0 update. Hotfixes have provided some improvements and we’re monitoring closely; restoring full stability will take additional time.

Some players might experience a rare crash occurring when trying to equip items to a character. This is affecting players with old loadout preset data. For players experiencing this issue, creating a new loadout preset should bypass the crash. A fix will be deployed soon to address the crash, which will in some instance delete the character loadouts.

Thank you for your patience and your understanding!





We’ll see you on the Mourningstar.



– The Darktide Team