- Added a new menu for various magic books (flowers, decorations, spells), separate from the pause screen menu
- The game now no longer runs in background, tabbing out will now freeze time until window focus is returned
- Fixed a bug where some players would get blocked from leaving the porch of the house by an invisible wall
- Resolved some spell book issues relating to keyboard and gamepad navigation
Patch notes for v.0.2.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Change log:
