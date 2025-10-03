 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20229037
Update notes via Steam Community
Change log:
  • Added a new menu for various magic books (flowers, decorations, spells), separate from the pause screen menu
  • The game now no longer runs in background, tabbing out will now freeze time until window focus is returned
  • Fixed a bug where some players would get blocked from leaving the porch of the house by an invisible wall
  • Resolved some spell book issues relating to keyboard and gamepad navigation

