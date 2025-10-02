 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20229013 Edited 2 October 2025 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Disabled "Save/New Save" button when player is dead
  • Changed default bind for "Jump" to "Spacebar"
  • Paused the game when using Steam overlay
  • Fixed behaviour when trying to load a savegame with a non-existent map
  • Fixed map list refresh on Steam Workshop subscriptions
  • Improved UI
  • Minor fixes
  • Code optimization

