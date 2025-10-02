- Disabled "Save/New Save" button when player is dead
- Changed default bind for "Jump" to "Spacebar"
- Paused the game when using Steam overlay
- Fixed behaviour when trying to load a savegame with a non-existent map
- Fixed map list refresh on Steam Workshop subscriptions
- Improved UI
- Minor fixes
- Code optimization
1.0.1
