Rocket Science v0.24.7 “Breaking Silence” update has finally arrived! Since it is a huge one, I decided to make a video that clearly demonstrates the most important changes again. As always, you can find full release notes below.
I will spend the next couple of weeks not only fixing already reported and not yet discovered bugs by players, but working on new parts, including a parachute, I’ve promised in one of the previous updates (finally!).
That’s all, thank you for your support and have a nice flight!
v0.24.7 release notes
Features:
🔸 added space communications and antenna parts;
🔸 Deep Space Network and default relays as an option on game start;
🔸 implemented instruments system;
🔸 added flight journal, that records all events that happened to the spacecraft during the flight;
🔸 added milestones system, which replace simple contracts like reach orbit, land etc and group it by planet;
🔸 added fuel / resource flow priority system;
🔸 added part panels and instrument data rate requirement for probe cores;
🔸 added rotation tracking module and solar panels that can track the Sun;
🔸 added active cooling systems (cryo cooling, liquid will be added soon after);
🔸 reworked navball: moved instrument buttons there and added more indicators that show additional information about spacecraft status;
🔸 implemented radial to linear velocity conversion on decouple or undock;
🔸 electricity overhaul: implemented better production / consumption routines, added total production / consumption information to resources;
🔸 added basic game API and extension mods support;
🔸 added methane fuel and engines that consume it.
New rocket parts:
🔸 command pod 2;
🔸 probe core 5, 6
🔸 decoupler 9
🔸 structure 12;
🔸 antenna 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7;
🔸 cryocooler 0
🔸 radiator 2
🔸 thermal separator 0, 1
🔸 instrument 0, 1;
🔸 solar panel 5, 6;
🔸 engine 12.
New content:
🔸 new “Communications 101” tutorial.
Part changes:
🔸 Payload Enclosed Cap GO-5 added dynamic attachments to the bottom of part;
🔸 complete rework of command pod 1;
🔸 rework of decoupler 3 and 5, so they are now smaller.
Changes:
🔸 conductive heat transfer now uses not average heat transfer coef but harmonic mean;
🔸 thermal conductivity can now be configured separately for part skin;
🔸 you can manually cut the parachute;
🔸 parachute min pressure is now set in kilopascals and not in atmospheres;
🔸 most of the contracts were converted to milestones;
🔸 active stage TWR is now shown under the dV on action groups UI;
🔸 spacecraft will maintain its auto correction rotation on very high time warp;
🔸 reaction wheel power consumption no longer overconsume electricity on high time warp;
🔸 battaries produce heat on recharge;
🔸 wheels with motors produce heat when driving;
🔸 docking ports can now transfer hydrazine;
🔸 hydrazine is consumed evenly from tanks now;
🔸 added "show target markers" button to UI;
🔸 all ambient sounds now respect audio settings;
🔸 date time format and input values now depends on system culture, but not on selected locale;
🔸 all tooltips have consistent positioning relative to hovered item and size now;
🔸 reworked font sizes and text clipping in control center and rocket lists;
🔸 you can close control center map UI using ESC now;
🔸 updated all physical constants using latest CDATA values;
🔸 probe cores are now far more aerodynamically stable and will less likely to flip on atmosphere re-entry;
🔸 part window module order is now stable;
🔸 internally reworked part tooltip system, more data is shown in tooltips because of that;
🔸 you can't see instrument and part panel values during the flight if you have no stored electricity or electricity production available;
🔸 spacecraft now saves selected command module between game sessions;
🔸 added some missing localization strings;
🔸 you can deselect spacecraft in the spacecraft list by clicking on the list panel itself;
🔸 [Assembly] improved part initial placement behaviour yet again;
🔸 camera zoom now supports continuous controls.
🔸 module panels and assembly configs now show units when applicable;
🔸 HeatProductionSystem now operates on per part basis to support heat dissipation using coolers.
Settings:
🔸 [Audio] added master and ambient volume sliders;
🔸 [Game] added culture selector;
🔸 [Game] added map camera zoom sensitivity;
🔸 [Quality] added FPS limiter toggle and slider;
🔸 [Quality] SSGI is temporary disabled because it is broken in current Unity version (a lot of ghosting artefacts).
Fixes:
🔸 burn vector is incorrect for every maneuver on the orbit with eccentricity higher than 0.2.
🔸 you can reset riteg decay by docking recently launched spacecraft and then undocking from other port;
🔸 game stuck when decouple and switching to decoupled spacecraft and then quick load.
🔸 sometimes values in part panels roll back after change with no reason;
🔸 electricity consumption and production is changing proportionally to the number of installed batteries;
🔸 celestial filter doesn't affect body tooltips;
🔸 mach VFX is swapped with re-entry VFX when rocket part changes physics state and vice-versa;
🔸 reentry and mach VFX not changing when part change shape in some cases;
🔸 decoupler 4 looks wrong after separation.
🔸 quick load is not working when trying to load in the space center and not a single spacecraft was selected;
🔸 target orbit changes color when you set it as target and then unset;
🔸 decouplers that split lead to NaN temperature after deploy;
🔸 exception when dragging one fuel tank over two connected ones;
🔸 some strings are not localizable on Chinese, because of font size;
🔸 wheels produce electricity, when driving backwards;
🔸 [Assembly] part config incorrectly sets values from the previous part when adding a new one;
🔸 [Assembly] fuel level values are wrong when inspecting fuel tank with bigger capacity followed by the smaller one.
🔸 some parts of Navball are changing brightness depending on camera exposure;
🔸 you can't expand autocomplete dropdown manually, by pressing on the arrow;
🔸 location name overflows when rocket or spacecraft have a very long name;
🔸 parachute always fail to deploy when`another spacecraft is nearby;
🔸 sometimes spacecraft is not interacting with separated parts after decouple;
🔸 conductive heat transfer is slower, than expected;
🔸 time panel stops updating when time was reversed backwards (for example, for tutorial).
🔸 outline not including parts that have more than one submesh;
🔸 landing strut 0 stuck on decoupler in some rocket configurations.
Known issues:
🔸 abnormal mesh bouns spam in the console, when you are flying very far from Earth and have an established link.
