Hi all,



This is a tiny update that just fixes two minor things:



* Windowed / Fullscreen mode can be configured from the Settings menu now. If you get stuck in fullscreen and there's a graphics issue, you can pass the --startwindowed command line parameter and it will switch you over to windowed mode.



* There was a bundling issue with the Fabrication Station, it should animate correctly now



Still looking into a bug with the Fabrication UI not updating the display after running an upgrade, for the moment you can workaround it by going to the material tab and back to see the updated inventory values.



Happy orbiting!