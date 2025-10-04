 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20228816 Edited 4 October 2025 – 11:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Spooktober Update


Spooktober Update – Monsters in the Dark


This Halloween, Lights Out gets scarier than ever. Viewers can still plunge your stream into darkness, but now there’s more to fear as monsters lurk in the blackout. This special Spooktober edition is for those who can deal with jump scares. Clip your best screams and get ready for the fright!



Halloween Bundle - Themed Alerts


Give your stream a haunting makeover this Spooktober with our Halloween bundle. Ghosts, glowing jack-o’-lanterns, and black cats will transform your alerts into a festive fright. Every cheer, follow, or sub is upgraded with spooky objects, animations, and VFXs for a Halloween theme.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1862862
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link