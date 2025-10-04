Spooktober Update

Spooktober Update – Monsters in the Dark

Halloween Bundle - Themed Alerts

This Halloween, Lights Out gets scarier than ever. Viewers can still plunge your stream into darkness, but now there’s more to fear as monsters lurk in the blackout. This special Spooktober edition is for those who can deal with jump scares. Clip your best screams and get ready for the fright!Give your stream a haunting makeover this Spooktober with our Halloween bundle. Ghosts, glowing jack-o’-lanterns, and black cats will transform your alerts into a festive fright. Every cheer, follow, or sub is upgraded with spooky objects, animations, and VFXs for a Halloween theme.